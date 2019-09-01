Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose While Signia Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.55 Million Its Holding; As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered by $379,800 Its Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 2.63 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties wraps up ~$2.0B investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 24,434 shares in its portfolio. Miles accumulated 49,516 shares. Boston Advisors Lc has 166,692 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 161,620 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,860 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 0.08% or 32,800 shares. City Holdings Llc holds 0.01% or 1,591 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Lp has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 417 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 3.74M shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Company invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 175,398 were accumulated by Falcon Point Cap Ltd Com. Bessemer has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 5,000 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd owns 249,700 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc holds 0% or 275,125 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 894,297 shares. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 55,670 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 12,053 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 273,080 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0% or 243 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 174,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Brandes Investment Partners LP has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sterling Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 61,912 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 520,979 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested in 0.05% or 422,739 shares.