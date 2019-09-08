Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; General Dynamics Com (GD) Holding Boosted by Edgar Lomax Co

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 157.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 107,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 176,489 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88M, up from 68,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 698,959 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 82,225 shares to 813,351 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,676 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 946,939 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $64.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).