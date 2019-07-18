Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Water Island Capital Cut Stake by $38.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Boosted by Alphamark Advisors Llc

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 10.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 312,745 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 1,389 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 88,727 shares. Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgar Lomax Company Va invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Inc has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,344 shares. 14,368 were accumulated by First Utd Retail Bank Tru. Dt Invest Prtn Lc stated it has 1,679 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sather Financial Group owns 3,920 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.25M shares. Hourglass Cap Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,016 shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 2.12% or 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Private Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,790 shares, and has risen its stake in National Comm Corp.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). American Gp invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 58,340 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Loomis Sayles And Company LP invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 125,200 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 646,759 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 2,054 shares. Aperio Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 278,923 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 45,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,692 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 3,500 shares. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has invested 0.22% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 40,283 shares.