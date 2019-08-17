Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Upped Its Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Position in Kb Home (KBH) Has Trimmed by $2.26 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 222.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 291,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 422,739 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, up from 131,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 989,329 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Comerica Natl Bank reported 53,873 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 112,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.73M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 93,280 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 84,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd reported 2,049 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.12% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $72.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23M for 10.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 327,081 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 94,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 666,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Water Island Capital Limited Liability owns 0.64% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 508,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 231,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 6.39 million shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 112,093 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bessemer reported 125,200 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.07% or 300,676 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 24,064 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,432 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc (Put) by 20,800 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 16,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,799 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (Put).