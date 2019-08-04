Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $668,100 as Stock Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Icon Advisers Lifted by $1.41 Million Its Holding

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 729,513 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.17% or 26,027 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shell Asset Mgmt Comm reported 66,965 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 10,554 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 781 are held by Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Conning accumulated 13,861 shares. Vestor Cap Limited invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Advsr Lp holds 1,122 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Trust Co Na reported 5,815 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 149,257 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 216,044 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Com holds 0.35% or 275,567 shares. Sfmg accumulated 3,822 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested in 204 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 13,100 shares to 211,300 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Salem Investment Counselors owns 3,500 shares. 35,800 were accumulated by Equitec Specialists Limited Company. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.84% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 55,670 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc accumulated 2.19 million shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 6,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 122,928 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. American Gp Inc reported 33,577 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap-On (SNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next For Rent-A-Center? – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.