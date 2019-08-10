Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Abm Industries (ABM) Stock Rose, Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 419 are held by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 16 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 9,722 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 24,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 449 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,504 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company owns 1.36% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 771,548 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. 68,250 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 273,947 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $39.48M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

