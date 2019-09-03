Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $668,100; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Cortland Advisers Upped Its Stake by $7.43 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 272,028 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 1.05M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 20,708 shares. Mackay Shields reported 81,500 shares. Whittier Communication has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 2,054 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com reported 2.19M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 40,987 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Water Island Cap Lc holds 508,041 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 34,897 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 39,859 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Company holds 29,362 shares. Pdt Prtnrs accumulated 152,900 shares. 18,897 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 36,600 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.05% or 18,024 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr holds 0.06% or 15,546 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.30M shares. Shell Asset reported 230,613 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Republic Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 138,287 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,391 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp accumulated 4,106 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3,150 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. 6,116 are owned by Wealth Planning Limited Co. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 277,630 shares. Montag A And Assocs has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 28,423 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).