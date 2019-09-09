Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Value Rose While Water Island Capital Has Decreased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Karp Capital Management Raised Position

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 74,000 shares stake. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 7,550 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Beacon Fincl Gru accumulated 32,074 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 24,361 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Management owns 583 shares. D E Shaw reported 3.78M shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 4.61% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 124,987 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 72,712 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 17,071 shares. 338,558 are owned by Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. 301,599 are owned by Roosevelt. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 0.23% or 14,231 shares. Clark Estates holds 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 131,340 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.21% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Management Talks Commercial Cloud and LinkedIn – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26M shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: RENT-A-CENTER, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Stocks to Buy on Robust Consumption Expenditure – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Rent-A-Center On The Terminated Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.