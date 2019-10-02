Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Value Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Increases Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 125.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 34,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 62,640 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 27,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 126,879 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 755.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 75,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,266 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, up from 9,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $220.69. About 7.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,022 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co owns 17,295 shares. Oak Associates Oh stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61.75M shares. Loews stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.76% or 47,504 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,767 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 25,234 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Company Il invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Affinity Inv Limited Liability Company has 4.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,194 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55,505 shares to 143,914 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 51,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,865 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp N (NYSE:NAV) by 22,040 shares to 18,060 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 63,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,150 shares, and cut its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 71,514 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 61,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0% or 17,819 shares. 88,124 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp has 2.72% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 580,909 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,503 shares. Hennessy has 0.17% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameriprise holds 449,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd Co accumulated 19,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 122,828 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 39,907 shares. 13,798 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 78,060 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.38 million shares.

