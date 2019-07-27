Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Value Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Position; Merck (MRK) Holder New England Research & Management Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 28,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mizuho Securities Starts Merck (MRK) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 1.15 million shares or 2.84% of the stock. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 79,728 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware holds 1.44% or 240,636 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fjarde Ap owns 786,032 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 475,016 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com has 4,575 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 209,034 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,264 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 2.94% or 197,632 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation accumulated 67,389 shares. Centurylink Investment Management has invested 1.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.