Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose While Water Island Capital Has Lowered by $38.63 Million Its Holding; Sg Capital Management Decreased Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Holding as Share Value Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 381,303 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 198,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 84,373 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 197 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 0.03% or 64,505 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 36,998 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co has 278,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,098 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 302 shares or 0% of the stock. Glazer Ltd invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mutual Of America Ltd owns 1,272 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.40M shares or 0% of the stock.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $78.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

