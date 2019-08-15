Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $668,100; Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Sabre (SABR) by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 81,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.92M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 378,377 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company's stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 212,179 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru reported 33,577 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.89% or 1.78M shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Co reported 152,900 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,303 shares. 327,081 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 422,739 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 695,729 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Com has invested 0.84% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 64,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares reported 44,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 231,229 shares. Nomura Holding reported 1.62M shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 21,922 shares to 9,208 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 7,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,822 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.