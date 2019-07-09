Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $38.63 Million as Shares Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Holding in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Upped by $6.59 Million as Stock Price Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 188,730 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 233,174 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Consumer Staples Stocks for Both Income and Growth – Investorplace.com” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises To Announce First-Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Llc holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 725,780 shares. 90,225 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt reported 0.68% stake. Qs Ltd Liability owns 16,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 60,251 shares. Smith Thomas W has 7.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 196,500 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 89,231 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 853,266 shares to 419,603 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stonemor Partners LP (NYSE:STON) by 179,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,228 shares, and cut its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2% – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rent-A-Center Calls Off Vintage Capital Merger, Shares Fall 17% – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center to Initiate Quarterly Dividend, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.