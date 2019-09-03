Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; Novo (NVO) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 10,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 530,841 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 182,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 190,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 327,081 shares. 83,526 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 66,140 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). International Gp holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 33,577 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 275,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,157 shares. Iowa-based Principal Finance has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 16,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 11,346 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 802,484 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 21.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 406,678 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $118.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,575 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

