Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Pdt Partners Upped Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Stanley Capital Management Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 419.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 123,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 747 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). James Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,625 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 666,260 shares. Quantbot LP stated it has 38,157 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 505,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signia Capital Management Ltd has invested 3.92% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 12,432 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 55,670 shares. Legal General Plc holds 0% or 118,845 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 300,676 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Group Inc holds 33,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 6.39M were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 67,340 shares to 130,402 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,292 shares, and cut its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.