Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Pdt Partners Increased Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Thompson Investment Management Lifted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 419.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 123,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 732,589 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 549,785 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

