Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Pdt Partners Has Upped Holding; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Decreased Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake as Stock Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 419.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 123,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 4.02 million shares traded or 274.02% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 8,770 shares to 40,442 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 52,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,643 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 100 shares. Int Gp Inc owns 33,577 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 6,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc stated it has 66,140 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Loomis Sayles And Com Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 243 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 40,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Ltd has 508,041 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank reported 80 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Qs Investors Lc owns 14,514 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 40,987 shares. James Inv Research holds 0.04% or 32,625 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 69,293 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 10,267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank reported 80,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 672,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 221,042 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 1.74M shares. 60,000 are held by Sfe Inv Counsel. 14,000 are held by Arrow. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 32,846 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 48,207 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd invested in 94,162 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 15,000 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 24,300 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

