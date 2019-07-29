Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Kbc Group Nv Cut Its Stake by $1.80 Million; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Visteon (VC) Position by $2.74 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 40,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.56 million, up from 635,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 493,008 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 89,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 149,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 165,536 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,053 shares to 22,207 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 188,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Is Plunging Today – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks Near 52-Week High That Can Scale Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arconic, Hasbro, Target, Rent-A-Center and Science Applications – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 275,125 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.40M shares. Assetmark has 3,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 190,954 shares. 38,949 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Qs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 14,514 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com stated it has 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 11,346 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 68,438 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 15,377 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.17% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 178,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 188,180 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,325 shares to 394,137 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 52,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,228 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Visteon (VC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Wall raises $503 mln from property owners seeking tech edge – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Welcomed 97 IPOs and Seven Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Visteon Corporation (VC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.