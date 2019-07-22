Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $668,100; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Verity & Verity Has Raised Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 4,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,714 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 86,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 563,971 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 52,668 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,530 shares. 19,964 were accumulated by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Bancshares De reported 2.28M shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability invested 2.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% or 83,967 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 203,897 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 274,427 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc invested in 2,798 shares. Beddow Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,250 shares. Smith Salley And has invested 1.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Liberty Capital stated it has 13,190 shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,750 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 72,307 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 197 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com reported 50,200 shares. Signia Capital Management Lc, Washington-based fund reported 155,241 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 300,676 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 138,522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 33,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,098 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc owns 0.4% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 201,833 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 327,081 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sei Communications holds 33,096 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.17 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.