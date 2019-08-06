Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Holding by $8.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 876,510 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20M, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1.58M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,949 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,692 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 134,384 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,432 shares. 36,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). United Automobile Association stated it has 12,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 7,188 shares. Wellington Llp invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 1.17 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.19 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 61,912 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 46,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 3,698 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 44,864 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.02% or 3.08M shares. State Street Corporation owns 8.66 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 8,186 shares. Artal Group Sa has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Moreover, Birchview Cap Lp has 0.32% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 38,000 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.1% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Victory Cap Inc reported 3.10 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 13,700 shares. Perceptive Ltd holds 8.3% or 21.64 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc reported 210,268 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc owns 1,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio.