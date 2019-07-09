Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Position by $668,100 as Share Value Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Rose, Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $1.04 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 5.48M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 539,933 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII)

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2% – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Rent-A-Center Stock Rose 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take a Look at 5 Stocks With Notable Relative Price Strength – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 122,928 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 25,500 shares. Prudential Financial holds 73,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 16,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 60,036 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Morgan Stanley reported 693,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa accumulated 4,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 38,949 shares. Hood River Capital Management Lc reported 802,484 shares. 32,625 are owned by James Investment Rech Inc. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 6.69M shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). D E Shaw & accumulated 11.71M shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 64,933 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 624,422 shares. 1,249 were accumulated by Bollard Ltd. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 13.85M shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 901,633 shares. Adirondack Trust has 8,095 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Howland Management Limited has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 67,239 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,444 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company holds 37,508 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marathon Management holds 1.23% or 48,201 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Technologies Inc by 36,097 shares to 153,080 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Google Inc by 1,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm -2.8% as Apple mulls Intel modem purchase – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nasdaq Futures Tumble as Broadcom Sounds the Alarm – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.