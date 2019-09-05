Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stock Value Rose While Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised Its Position by $2.19 Million as Share Price Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 524,324 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 454,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 53,775 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 44,366 shares in its portfolio. 40,283 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 55,670 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). New York-based Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 15,377 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 21,830 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 29,594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Water Island Cap Limited Company stated it has 508,041 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 40,987 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 302 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 7,494 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Virtu Llc reported 0.09% stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,405 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Glenview Financial Bank Dept owns 402 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mngmt Co has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Limited Liability stated it has 150 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,500 are held by Howard Hughes Med Institute. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 4,187 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,608 shares. 580 were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Tradition Limited Company owns 137 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Archon Ltd Com has invested 5.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.