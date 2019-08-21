Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 125.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 31.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 56.84 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.81 million, up from 25.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 100.89 million shares traded or 63.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 643,311 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89M shares to 23,853 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.52M shares, and cut its stake in A.