Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Strategic Financial Services Holds Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 2.57 million shares traded or 154.30% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap reported 1,738 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 40,381 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has 499 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 40,656 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 824,390 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru owns 42 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company holds 5,382 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bokf Na reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 17,915 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 9,925 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 214,442 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 16,300 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 22,681 shares. Fmr Lc holds 961,614 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, February 14 Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,000 shares. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of stock.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com holds 0.01% or 22,438 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 6.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs owns 1.62M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Trexquant LP reported 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 38,949 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Vanguard Gp Inc has 6.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 517,866 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 907,219 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0.05% or 422,739 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 257,366 shares. 112,093 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 152,900 shares.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

