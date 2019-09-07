Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, West Oak Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 310,482 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.08% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 257,366 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 68,438 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 33,526 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc owns 17,907 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Renaissance Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 118,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 201,833 shares. 45,201 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 29,071 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 278,923 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.