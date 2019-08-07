Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Mkp Capital Management Cut Holding by $3.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shareholder Hrt Financial Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 758,400 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 5,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 176,693 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY)

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 273,080 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 275,125 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 29,362 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,945 shares stake. 221,415 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,278 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 69,114 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 73,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 72,307 shares. Hood River Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% or 802,484 shares in its portfolio. Intll holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 33,577 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Us Retail Bank De holds 302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 68,438 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 25,152 shares to 99,774 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 36,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.85 million for 10.94 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

