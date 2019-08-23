Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Market Value Rose While Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While 13D Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.41 Million

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 568,750 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 1.29 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table)

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 197 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 55,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,432 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc owns 520,979 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Lc reported 17,907 shares. Glazer Capital Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.05% or 18,024 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 66,140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Nomura Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.62 million shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 0.4% or 201,833 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 125,200 shares. Campbell & Commerce Adviser Lc has invested 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

