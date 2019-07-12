Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.53 Million; Kbc Group Nv Holding in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 561.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 56,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,135 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 10,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $93.73. About 365,930 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 138,110 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32,814 shares to 44,775 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,289 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pinnacle West (PNW) Announces Executive Management Changes – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 36,360 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 16,962 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 11,322 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc owns 1.35M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.25% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 5,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 7,296 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 21,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 203,219 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 16,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 9,401 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 18,298 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 160 shares. Amer Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Franklin Resource reported 1.43 million shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: RENT-A-CENTER, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arconic, Hasbro, Target, Rent-A-Center and Science Applications – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap-On (SNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.