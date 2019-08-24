Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; As I D Systems (IDSY) Market Valuation Rose, Cannell Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 2,522 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company's stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Co holds 149,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,226 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt owns 687,046 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,063 shares in its portfolio. Awm Invest Inc holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares. Archon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.92% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 12,018 were reported by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Cannell Limited Liability has invested 3.82% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 209,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. 20 are held by Glenmede Com Na. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 639,590 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider Formant Christopher bought $14,725. On Thursday, March 14 CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $502,047 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 83,290 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $61,201 was made by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $49,437 was bought by Brodsky Michael.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 27,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 302 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 22,438 are held by Paloma Prns Mgmt Company. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.17 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 64,505 shares. 18,024 were reported by Numerixs Investment Tech. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 14,389 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.07% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Maverick Capital Limited reported 390,130 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

