Rent-A-Center (RCII) to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019; Alleghany (Y) Sentiment Is 1.1

Alleghany Corp (Y) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 132 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 120 sold and decreased their holdings in Alleghany Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 11.66 million shares, down from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alleghany Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 97 Increased: 90 New Position: 42.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:RCII) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Rent-A-Center Inc’s current price of $25.57 translates into 0.98% yield. Rent-A-Center Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 505,071 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter

The stock decreased 1.26% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $770.17. About 22,250 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (Y) has risen 9.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. holds 7.24% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation for 38,059 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 4,836 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 3.3% invested in the company for 6,630 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 2.94% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 12,464 shares.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 36.59 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $95.09M for 28.07 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). International Grp Inc Inc owns 33,577 shares. 42,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,303 shares. Element Cap Lc stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Whittier Com reported 1,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 118,845 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 12,053 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp owns 2,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). American holds 160,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 60,036 shares. James Research Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 517,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -11.34% below currents $25.57 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stephens.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.