Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Reaches $27.83 52-Week High; Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Shorts Down By 6.5%

The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) hit a new 52-week high and has $30.06 target or 8.00% above today’s $27.83 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.51B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $30.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120.40 million more. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 403,771 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. ASPS’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 2.61M shares previously. With 53,300 avg volume, 46 days are for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s short sellers to cover ASPS’s short positions. The SI to Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s float is 40.41%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 38,073 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,734 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 18,720 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Cqs Cayman L P invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 2,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 137,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 36,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 62,525 shares. 48,100 are held by Services Automobile Association.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions well-known provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.55 million. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services.

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Appears Ready to Make a Splash in India – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Look At Some Of The Trends That Drove Tesla’s Strong Q2 Deliveries – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 29,071 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 174,666 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,203 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 81,500 shares. 517,866 are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Legal General Public Ltd holds 0% or 118,845 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 16,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 33,526 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 4,821 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 15,377 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 15,098 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal Fincl Group owns 360,026 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $17 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -26.34% below currents $27.83 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Jefferies maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of RCII in report on Tuesday, February 5 to “Neutral” rating.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 42.95 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.