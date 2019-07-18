Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Sellers Decreased By 1.09% Their Shorts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. BCLI’s SI was 1.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 1.09M shares previously. With 86,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s short sellers to cover BCLI’s short positions. The SI to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.97%. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 59,779 shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. RCII’s profit would be $30.27 million giving it 11.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s analysts see -5.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 610,252 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 40.85 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 59,705 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,280 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 6.69 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 231,229 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 33,096 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.27M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,189 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 29,071 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Gru One Trading L P holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 422,739 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 14,514 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 4,821 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $17 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Janney Capital.