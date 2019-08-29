Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.53 N/A 0.65 41.52 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 51 0.94 N/A 8.99 6.92

Table 1 highlights Rent-A-Center Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Willis Lease Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rent-A-Center Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rent-A-Center Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5% Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rent-A-Center Inc. and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. has a -13.57% downside potential and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares. Comparatively, 17.9% are Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95% Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc. was less bullish than Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats Rent-A-Center Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.