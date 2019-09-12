Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rent-A-Center Inc. has 99.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Rent-A-Center Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rent-A-Center Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 2.50% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Rent-A-Center Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. N/A 24 41.52 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Rent-A-Center Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

$22.67 is the consensus price target of Rent-A-Center Inc., with a potential downside of -11.10%. The peers have a potential upside of 7.85%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Rent-A-Center Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rent-A-Center Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Rent-A-Center Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.