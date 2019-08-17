Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Rental & Leasing Services company, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rent-A-Center Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 2.50% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rent-A-Center Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. N/A 23 41.52 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Rent-A-Center Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

With consensus target price of $21, Rent-A-Center Inc. has a potential downside of -18.41%. The rivals have a potential upside of -13.01%. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rent-A-Center Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rent-A-Center Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s rivals are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Rent-A-Center Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.