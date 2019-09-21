Renren Inc. (RENN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.08 0.00 BroadVision Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Renren Inc. and BroadVision Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Renren Inc. and BroadVision Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren Inc. 0.00% 54.2% 19.7% BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

Renren Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BroadVision Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Renren Inc. Its rival BroadVision Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. BroadVision Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Renren Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.9% of Renren Inc. shares and 4.9% of BroadVision Inc. shares. 50.75% are Renren Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BroadVision Inc. has 60.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renren Inc. 11.25% -13.89% -44.8% -48.44% -58.6% -44.08% BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42%

For the past year Renren Inc. has -44.08% weaker performance while BroadVision Inc. has 18.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BroadVision Inc. beats Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. It also operates Renren Licai, a financing platform, as well as offers credit financing to used automobile dealers. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.