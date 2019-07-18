Renren Inc. (RENN) Touches $0.88 Low on Jul, 18; Rbo & Co Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $412,720

The stock of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) reached all time low today, Jul, 18 and still has $0.82 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $61.06M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.27 million less. The stock decreased 8.50% or $0.0816 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8784. About 145,306 shares traded. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) has risen 78.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.89% the S&P500. Some Historical RENN News: 30/04/2018 – Renren Expects Dividend Will Be $7.2465-$9.144 Per ADS; 07/05/2018 – RENREN INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RENREN INC SHAREHOLDERS $0.05; 07/05/2018 – Renren 4Q Loss $54.3M; 07/05/2018 – Renren 4Q Rev $97.1M; 30/04/2018 – Renren Aims to Address Concerns That It May Be Deemed to Be an Investment Company; 07/05/2018 – RENREN 4Q LOSS PER ADS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – Renren Transfers Significant Portion of Its Assets to Oak Pacific; 13/05/2018 – Renren asset sale stirs anger of small shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Renren Will Continue to Operate SNS, Used-Auto, SaaS Businesses; 07/05/2018 – RENREN SEES 1Q REV. $136M TO $141M

Rbo & Co Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc acquired 5,159 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 155,928 shares with $12.60M value, up from 150,769 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $315.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 4.21 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Campbell Investment Adviser Llc has 2,559 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,845 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 948,261 shares. Vanguard invested in 1.09% or 344.69 million shares. Foundation Management Inc stated it has 458,563 shares or 7.77% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Service Inc invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 28,098 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.27% or 479,882 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 151,933 shares. Advisor Ltd Co reported 70,848 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public holds 0.69% or 4.68 million shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Lc has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,686 shares.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $61.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Renren and Internet Finance. It has a 0.73 P/E ratio. The firm operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.