Renren Inc. (RENN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Renren Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Renren Inc. has 50.75% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Renren Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren Inc. 1,397,067,588.51% 54.20% 19.70% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Renren Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Renren Inc. 11.72M 1 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Renren Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.92 2.89

The potential upside of the peers is 86.92%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Renren Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renren Inc. 11.25% -13.89% -44.8% -48.44% -58.6% -44.08% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Renren Inc. has -44.08% weaker performance while Renren Inc.’s peers have 66.37% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Renren Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Renren Inc.’s peers have 2.16 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Renren Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Renren Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Renren Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Renren Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Renren Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Renren Inc.’s peers beat Renren Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. It also operates Renren Licai, a financing platform, as well as offers credit financing to used automobile dealers. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.