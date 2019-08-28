RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

We will be contrasting the differences between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.77 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.47 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 68.2%. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 8.72% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.