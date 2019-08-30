RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 146.77 N/A 0.43 3.77 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc.