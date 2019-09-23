RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We are comparing RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 89.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 0%. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.