RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We are comparing RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|89.98
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
RENN Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 0%. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
