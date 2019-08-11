RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

We will be comparing the differences between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|114.98
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.10
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RENN Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 11.29%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
