RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

We will be comparing the differences between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 114.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RENN Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 11.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.