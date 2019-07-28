RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We are comparing RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.07 N/A 0.43 3.65 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RENN Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.