RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 143.03 N/A 0.43 3.77 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RENN Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 41.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.