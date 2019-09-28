RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.43 3.77 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust