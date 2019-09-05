RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 152.37 N/A 0.43 3.77 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.71 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

RENN Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, which is potential 15.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 30.34%. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.