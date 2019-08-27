RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.77 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.58 N/A 2.13 16.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. RENN Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.