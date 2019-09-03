RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.56 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. RENN Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 91.4%. RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.67%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.