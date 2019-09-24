RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 89.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.49 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.