RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparison side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.85 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Carlyle Group L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. RENN Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Carlyle Group L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 0.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.61% and 44%. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats RENN Fund Inc.